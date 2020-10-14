Madison County Sheriff’s Office issues murder charge in County Jail death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced a murder charge Wednesday in relation to last weekend’s County Jail death.
Michael Wheeler, age 29, has been charged with murder in relation to the investigation. At this time, gang activity is not considered to be a motive in the death.
“We don’t have any information as to this being gang related at this time,” said Turner. “This was a short altercation between the two.”
When asked about the last time a murder happened in the jail, Sheriff Turner said there has not been another one during his administration.
Wednesday’s briefing took place at the MCSO Training Facility in Huntsville.
