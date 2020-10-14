Madison County runners participating in Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Whether you are running the race yourself or cheering others along, the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run has impacted many people in north Alabama.
WAFF talked with one woman who says she’s lucky to be alive and participating in this year’s virtual race. She says this is one of her biggest accomplishments of the year.
Her name is Debbie Holland. She’s a retired school team and she has spent the past year in and out of the hospital.
Doctors say she came close to dying twice from a serious infection. She didn’t have breast cancer, but she’s a fighter.
This week, she completed her first Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.
Debbie Holland laced up her shoes, and went running with her pink tutu to cross the finish line and cross off an item on her bucket list.
“The two surgeries were both extremely life-threatening and the one in Vanderbilt they really didn’t think I was going to make it, so that’s why I’m excited. I’m off the couch, off the bed and I am out here,” said Holland.
Holland finished the 5K race in about an hour.
“18 minutes for a mile about, so I’m not breaking any records but it was an accomplishment that I am just excited about that I got to do the 5K,” said Holland.
We also caught up with another group in the Tennessee Valley registered for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.
Nine of the 23 women in the duMidi woman’s club who participated are breast cancer survivors.
“I’m here to walk, to make awareness of breast cancer. I just found out six weeks ago that I had breast cancer,” said Cookie Keller.
Through the years, they’ve raised close to $100,000 for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.
“Her fund has helped to provide all of this wonderful equipment. The $1.3 million MRI that we have at the breast center. The breast pacific gamma imaging machine, the ultra sound, all of the equipment was bought by this fund. We didn’t have this 18 years ago for me. Fortunately I’m a survivor,” said Janice Allison.
Even if you did not participate in this years run, you can still make a donation.
