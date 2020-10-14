Local woman says COVID-19 was worse than breast cancer

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - October is a time to remember women who have lost the battle against breast cancer.
Trisha Hogan, who lives in Danville, is one of those breast cancer survivors.
She was diagnosed after finding a lump in her breast in 2009.
She was officially cancer free two years later.
Hogan says it was a tough journey, but for her, COVID-19 was more difficult.
She tells us she spent a week in Decatur Morgan Hospital fighting pneumonia.
Hogan says she thought she was going to die.
She says convalescent plasma is what saved her.
“Most people my age when they have something wrong with them, some of them don’t overcome it. But me and Jesus, we had a lot of talks when I was in that hospital room by myself,” Hogan said.
Hogan says it’s upsetting to her when she sees people not practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
She also wanted to stress the importance of doing self-breast exams regularly.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.