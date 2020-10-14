Huntsville Senior Center reaches $100,000 fundraising goal

“After the first interview you did with me about this fundraiser in August for about 10 days we had donations coming in like crazy. So that really helped us reach the goal. In addition to that Frank Williams with Landers McLarty Subaru saw that interview called me and wanted to help raise money for us. They are donating $100 for every car they sold during the month of September. That donation put us over the top. We have thus far reached $107,000,” said Executive Director Tom Glynn.