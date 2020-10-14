Huntsville Chamber hosts 2020 virtual State of the City Address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will present his 2020 State of the City Address.
The event, hosted by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, is scheduled to take place online at 2 p.m.
Mayor Battle will discuss recent changes in the city and our economic future.
Specifically, he will address quality of life, economic growth and infrastructure.
Mike Ward, Senior Vice President of Government & Public Affairs for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, anticipates the mayor will evaluate his accomplishments and setbacks over the last 12 years and address his plans moving forward.
Ward believes the mayor will talk briefly about his budget, including plans to recruit and maintain a strong workforce.
Ward believes local leadership makes all the difference and encourages community members to watch.
“I think people are interested in knowing what his vision is,” Ward said. “He talked about that a lot during the election cycle so some people may feel like they have an idea where he is headed but I think this is an important opportunity for him to update us on the things he has seen happening in the last year and the things he expects to happen and then maybe looks further back and further forward.”
A panel discussion will take place immediately after the address featuring Mayor Battle, Chamber President & CEO Chip Cherry, City Administrator John Hamilton, Director of Engineering Kathy Martin, and Director of Urban & Economic Development Shane Davis.
Public registration to watch the event live has been closed. However, the recording will be on the chamber’s website after the event.
WAFF also will have a full break down of the address this afternoon. Check in later for updates.
