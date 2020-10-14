Large fire at Industrial Park in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a fire on Northington Court in Florence.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Anerton, a heavy fire is burning at Right Solutions in Industrial Park. Right Solutions carries a large amount of flammable items such as janitorial cleaning supplies.
Nine different fire companies are on the scene, as well as the Florence Police Department.
The Florence Police Department reported the fire around 6 p.m. Wednesday night and advise people to avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates both online and on-air.
