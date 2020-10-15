Crime Stoppers: Moose Trading Thief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are hoping the possibility of a $1,000 reward will get your attention.
They need your help to spot a thief who knew exactly what he wanted to steal.
Police say this burglar didn’t waste any time once he walked onto the lot of Moose Trading off the Parkway in Huntsville. Investigators say, he immediately took a deep cycle marine battery, three transformers and a steel gas can.
Officials from Moose Trading say those items cost more than $900.
Do you recognize this speedy swiper? Video surveillance shows he was last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt and jeans, and driving an early 2000′s Ford F-150 with paint missing on the hood.
If you have a tip about any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted call 53-CRIME. But, you can also text or email your tips.
