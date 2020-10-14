Cold front to bring cooler temps for the weekend

Thursday will start off mostly sunny with highs reaching the lower 80s by the afternoon, cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front coming in late Thursday night. This cold front will trigger some scattered rain showers through early Friday morning with lows falling into the upper 40s, light rainfall totals around a tenth of an inch are expected. Skies rapidly clear behind the cold front on Friday with the northerly wind ushering in much cooler air, Friday afternoon highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.