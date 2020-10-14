Boat captain and passengers rescue deer from Cape Fear River

“It took a couple times but I finally got to grab its' antlers, and he bucked quite a bit a few times and did a couple of circles,” the captain remembered. "Finally I got him calmed down, and I told them (the passengers) to drive toward shore. We slowly drove toward the shore as I held his head above water, and he kind of kicked as we went. As we got close—we got about 30 feet from shore—I felt his feet hit the ground, so I let him go and he was off and running.”