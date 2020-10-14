Beautiful day today ahead of colder air this weekend

That weather maker will be another cold front, this one even stronger than the first. The front will bring a change in winds back to the northwest, but it will bring is much cooler and drier air. While showers are possible ahead of the front late Thursday into Friday the amount of moisture looks limited. What we will see is the cooler air as it passes through. High temperatures on Friday will struggle to make the low 60s despite a mix of sun and clouds. Winds may be breezy as well, gusting to 20 mph. Saturday morning will likely be the cold morning so far of the season as morning temperatures fall into the upper 30s in several spots. If we fall towards 36-degrees conditions will be favorable for some areas to see patchy frost! Still a question if we will fall that far.