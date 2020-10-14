Auburn University student set to become Camp Hill’s youngest mayor ever

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - At just 21 years old, Camp Hill Mayor-Elect Messiah Williams-Cole will become the town’s youngest mayor ever.
He won 62 percent of the votes in a run-off against the incumbent.
“I don’t think nervous is the correct word, but I’m a little anxious,” Williams-Cole said.
He admitted he has an uphill battle to climb. The town of 900 has seen a sad decline. There are empty storefronts. trees growing inside what used to be businesses and weeds sprouting from sidewalks. Downtown Camp Hill is a ghost town.
Williams-Cole will graduate in May from Auburn University with a triple major, a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and minors in history and biology.
“Although I don’t have any physical experience, I think I have the experience in dealing with school and dealing with different clubs,” said the mayor-elect.
Williams-Cole has already dissected Camp Hill’s greatest hurdle.
“We don’t have a budget in place," he said.
He also wants to change the narrative of the town by first changing what he considers the attitude of defeat.
“We still haven’t asked ‘why not,'” he said.
Come Nov. 2, Williams-Cole will take over, take charge, and speed ahead with the hope he’ll stop the bleeding of talent, ideas and belief that Camp Hill can turn the corner to something better.
The Camp Hill mayor’s job is considered part time with a pay of $800 per month. Williams-Cole says he’ll continue his other job at the Walmart distribution center in Opelika.
