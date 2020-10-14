ADPH changing school guidelines, less students and staff likely to quarantine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines are changing for Alabama public schools, and it could impact whether or not your student has to quarantine after coming in contact with someone who may have COVID-19.
So far, schools have been told to send home close contacts of people with COVID-19 symptoms, a close contact is defined as someone within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.
The language defining what a close contact is is not changing, but, from now on, those close contacts will only get sent home if the person they came in contact with tested positive for coronavirus or has a loss of taste or smell.
Donna Stiles, the Head Nurse at Madison County Schools, said this should keep more students in school and out of quarantine.
“Dr. Landers has been very specific that that is a symptom of COVID-19 and not flu, not other illness," Stiles said. "So, we can pretty much confirm it’s going to be COVID if they have a loss of taste or smell.”
Stiles said parents should read the entire update from the ADPH, since it includes a lot of useful information. You can find the updated on the ADPH website.
For Madison County School parents, she said you can check on quarantine numbers for the school system on it’s COVID-19 dashboard.
