United Givers Fund of Jackson County kicks off campaign

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - For more than 50 years, the United Givers Fund of Jackson County has served charities.
It’s a network of 13 non-profits that support seniors, youth, family development and emergency services.
This year, their goal is to raise $120,000, but the pandemic is making that harder. The usual kickoff reception can’t be held due to COVID-19.
“The factories will run their own campaigns and we may collect as much money as we always do, but we can’t quite give out the information as we would like," said President Charles Heath.
One approach they’re taking is more advertisement. Brochures have been created and spread throughout the county to inform people and businesses of the needs of the organizations.
Heath said many of the organizations have taken a financial hit due to COVID-19.
“Some organizations, let’s say the Impact Learning Center, they normally have a big summer luau down at Goose Pond Park, collect a lot of money and it’s a social event, but they couldn’t have that. So, they are scrambling to get money like some of the other groups," said Heath.
Organizers said they would like to meet their goal by Christmas.
All of the money collected will be split among the 13 charities.
Donations may be sent via check or money order to: Jackson County United Givers Fund P.O. Box 581Scottsboro, AL 35768.
