Toyota Field set to host mobile food pantry on Saturday
Toyota Field mobile food pantry (Source: Refuge Church)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 13, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 7:52 AM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Area churches and organizations are teaming up to distribute groceries on Saturday.

Over 40,000 pounds of free groceries will be available October 17 beginning at 9:00am at Toyota Field in Madison. This is a drive thru food distribution events. Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load groceries.

The event is coordinated by the following churches and organizations:

  • Refuge Church
  • The Rocket City Trash Pandas
  • One Gen Away
  • Madison City Schools
  • New Life Chapel
  • Four Corners Church

