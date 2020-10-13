Toyota Field set to host mobile food pantry on Saturday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Area churches and organizations are teaming up to distribute groceries on Saturday.
Over 40,000 pounds of free groceries will be available October 17 beginning at 9:00am at Toyota Field in Madison. This is a drive thru food distribution events. Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load groceries.
The event is coordinated by the following churches and organizations:
- Refuge Church
- The Rocket City Trash Pandas
- One Gen Away
- Madison City Schools
- New Life Chapel
- Four Corners Church
