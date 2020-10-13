Jackson County at high risk for COVID-19; A message from Highlands Medical Center

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County is one of two counties in North Alabama at very high risk for COVID-19 spread.
Dekalb County has had almost 3,000 COVID cases since March, with 24 deaths.
Jackson County has had more than 1,800, with 12 deaths.
At Highlands Medical Center, Wendi Raeuchle Director of Marketing said over the last few weeks COVID-19 inpatient numbers had been up, but they’ve already fallen again.
Right now there are just two Coronavirus patients in the hospital.
“Considering that the number of positive cases in Jackson County are going up I feel that we are very fortunate that we haven’t had more people in the hospital. So hopefully people who are contracting the virus now are doing a little better with how they are handling it," said Raeuchle.
To help combat the virus, Highlands Medical Center was able to receive 1,600 N95 masks, thanks to Secretary of State John Merrill.
Raeuchle said with it being flu season, the masks will help protect their staff as they work to protect patients.
But she said they want to encourage people to get the flu shot to help keep everyone safe.
“With flu season coming upon us we really are encouraging people to go ahead and get that flu shot because we’ve really not been in a situation before with flu and COVID to be running at the same time because last year COVID came on as flu season was ending," said Raeuchle.
Staff members are still offering COVID-19 testing at the Veterans Fair Grounds. They will offer a drive thru flu clinic starting Monday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you don’t have insurance, there will be a $25 fee.
