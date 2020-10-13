Huntsville Toyota plant looking to hire 150 new workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking for a job? Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama is hiring!
The engine plant in the North Huntsville Industrial Park has 150 open positions for production and skilled-based maintenance jobs.
This is part of the company’s $830 million expansion which was announced last year.
According to officials at Toyota, two new assembly lines will help increase annual engine production to 900,000, with 1,800 total employees by the end of next year.
No experience is required for the production positions.
“I encourage anybody with any type of background to apply, because we’re looking for a wide variety of backgrounds. And we’ll teach them everything they need to know about manufacturing through Toyota Way principles," said April Mason, General Manager of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
Starting wages are $17.38 an hour for production employees and $26.31 for skilled maintenance. All positions include health insurance and paid time off.
For the maintenance positions, experience or a 2-year Associate’s Degree in industrial maintenance is required.
Interested candidates can submit an online application by clicking on the links below:
- Production: https://www.toyotamanufacturingjobs.com/al-production
- Skilled Maintenance: https://www.toyotamanufacturingjobs.com/al-skilled-maintenance
