Huntsville Science Festival goes virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calling all you mad scientists out there — and regular scientists.
The Huntsville Science Festival is happening this month, virtually!
The festival is a week-long series of events that celebrate science, technology and art in northeastern Alabama. Festival week is October 24th through 31st.
The celebration of Science and Technology will feature rockets, dinosaurs, squirrels, food, genetics, robots, music and more! The festival is distributing over 1,000 free science kits as well as prizes for participants.
This year, all of the events are virtual and you can participate in both live and pre-recorded events through the festival website.
The Huntsville Science Festival is a non-profit program and is an affiliate program of the Science Festival Alliance of MIT.
All events are free to participate and are designed for all ages.
