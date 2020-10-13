Huntsville Halloween decorations that will tickle your funny bone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just picture it, two ghouls having the time of their lives — after lives that is.
One homeowner is bringing the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Huntsville in a very creative way. Think of elf on the shelf, only it’s a life-size skeleton in a front yard.
Frank and Stein are two skeletons who get in all kinds of antics in a special Halloween display.
Creator Katie Hall says Halloween is her favorite time of the year. She felt that with 2020 being such a hard year on everyone, she just wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces.
“We initially just started doing it for us, and then our neighbors started taking notice of it, and would smile and laugh," Hall said. "It’s just really important to bring a little laughter and silliness to your day, kind of lighten the mood.”
You can keep up with the skeleton’s daily activities at “franknsteinbones” on Instagram.
