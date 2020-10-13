Huntsville church vandalization captured on surveillance footage; investigation continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: WAFF received surveillance footage of the vandalization of Weatherly Heights Church of Christ.
See below for the footage provided by the church to WAFF:
If you have any information about these crimes, please call HPD Investigators at 256-883-3791.
ORIGINAL: Huntsville police are currently investigating three criminal mischief cases that occurred at local churches.
Three churches in south Huntsville were vandalized over night, Saturday, October 10, and into the following morning.
According to Huntsville police, several windows were broken at each church.
The three churches that were vandalized:
- Weatherly Heights Church of Christ at 930 Weatherly Rd.
- All Saints Lutheran at 12100 Bailey Cove Rd.
- Covenant Christian Academy at 926 Weatherly Rd.
There is no further information at this time.
Editor’s Note: The church at 930 Weatherly Rd. was originally written as Weatherly Heights Baptist Church.
