Florence City Council passes resolutions regarding Confederate monument

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hands of Florence city leaders have been tied when it comes to the Confederate monument that sits outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Relocating the Confederate statue has been a topic of discussion for months, but tonight city leaders passed two resolutions they hope will move forward the process of getting the statue relocated.
The first resolution was to request a waiver from the Committee of Alabama Monument Protection to relocate the statue.
The second resolution asks for approval and authorization from the Lauderdale County Commission to come on the county’s property and relocate the confederate statue.
In July, the Council unanimously voted to relocate the statue to soldiers rest.
However, the ball is back in the commission’s court at this time. But now, it may all be moot because of a 2017 law saying that no monument older than 40 years old can move.
Mayor elect Andy Betterton says these resolutions are the last steps they can take and they hope these resolutions put them one step closer in the right direction.
“This was our first official step in saying to Lauderdale County that we would like to be officially given the opportunity to move that statue at an appropriate time,” Betterton said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.