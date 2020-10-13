Decatur Housing Authority; No Westgate Garden Apt. residents ask to join transfer waiting list

Through the VCA, DHA has committed to making amends to those who believe they were mistreated, reinvesting in its affordable public housing communities, and ensuring that every member of the public understands that its properties are open to all regardless of their race or other protected characteristics. Despite DHA’s fair housing policy, tenants' individual housing preferences have contributed to unbalanced race distributions across its properties. DHA fully supports taking more affirmative steps to increase racial diversity throughout its properties. For example, the VCA attempts to encourage residents of Westgate Gardens to relocate to other properties such as Summer Manor Apartments and Jordan-Neill. It does so by allowing these residents to receive priority placement on a transfer waiting list and also to receive free transportation to and from Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill to evaluate the units there. To encourage support of this program, during this past summer, DHA sent letters to all residents of Westgate Gardens notifying them of these opportunities under the provisions of the VCA. Unfortunately, despite this outreach, DHA has thus far received no requests from any Westgate residents to join the transfer waiting list, nor have any residents taken advantage of the opportunity to receive free transportation to evaluate housing at Summer Manor and Jordan-Neill.