COVID-19 in Alabama: State sees 860 new cases on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 147,083 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
There were 860 new cases confirmed Tuesday morning.
There have been 2,509 confirmed deaths statewide.
There have been a total of 1,221,207 tests.
The state reports 18,440 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 856 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There have been 67,948 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.
The results were last updated at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
