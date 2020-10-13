Cooler and breezy day before a slight warm up mid-week

Happy Tuesday! We had some changes this morning so you may need a jacket!
Last night’s cold front brought a shift in the wind along with cooler and drier air. That cooler air is going to be in place for much of the day today, so you’ll need your fall jacket. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 50s, but we will only climb into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s this afternoon. Wind from the north will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph for much of the afternoon as well. There will be plenty of sunshine across the Valley through the day today and again tomorrow.
A small shift in wind to the southeast on Wednesday will bring in a little more warmth and humidity with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be high enough to be noticeable, but not enough to be unbearable. This lasts into Thursday but will quickly end as a second cold front swings in Thursday into Friday. That is our only chance at rain over the next five to seven days and it is a weak one at that. The major impact from Thursday’s front will be even colder air moving in for the weekend.This brings our overnight temperatures into the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, it does look like it will be a dry weekend with a mix of sun and clouds!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
