Cooler and breezy day before a slight warm up mid-week

A small shift in wind to the southeast on Wednesday will bring in a little more warmth and humidity with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be high enough to be noticeable, but not enough to be unbearable. This lasts into Thursday but will quickly end as a second cold front swings in Thursday into Friday. That is our only chance at rain over the next five to seven days and it is a weak one at that. The major impact from Thursday’s front will be even colder air moving in for the weekend.This brings our overnight temperatures into the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, it does look like it will be a dry weekend with a mix of sun and clouds!