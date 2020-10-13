Cool and comfortable for your Tuesday afternoon

Calm here in the Valley, with seasonable temperatures for your afternoon. Humidity won’t be much of a problem as we go throughout your Tuesday, thanks to a cold front overnight.
Comfortable, in the middle 70s today, but winds will gust periodically from the north into the evening hours… bringing with it a little chill to the day.
Our overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s, and start your mid-week off cooler.
We see the 80s in our forecast a few more times before another cold front moves through the Valley for Friday.
A big change in temperatures for your weekend, and although fall-like, we may be talking about frost before we get into next week.
Your extended forecast is trending cool for the middle, and later half of October. Overall, we are seeing drier, cooler conditions.
