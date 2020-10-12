93-year-old Martha Tucker’s last election as a poll worker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Martha Tucker was born in Alexander City in 1927. She moved to Birmingham, graduated from Parker High School in 1948 and in the 1950′s began working with Civil Rights leaders like Fred Shuttlesworth and others to help insure voting rights in Alabama. In 1963 she became a registered voter and a poll worker. She’s been voting and helping others do so, since then.
This November, 93-year-old Mrs. Tucker will work in her final election, but she still believes voting is both a right and a responsibility.
“I’m giving it up because I’m at an age now where I can’t stand up too long, can’t sit too long and I can’t walk too far. So, I just decided I wanted to give it up,” said Tucker
But no one can say Martha Tucker hasn’t done her part. To say she believes in the right and responsibility of voting would be an understatement.
Tucker said, "Go and cast your own vote. Be your own voice. That’s the way I am. I’m my own voice. I don’t let anybody tell me what I can and can’t do. It’s very important that you vote. Your vote counts. If you don’t vote, no need for you to talk about what’s going to happen. "
Martha remembers her early days as a poll worker when voting itself was a challenge, “It was hard for me to get the voters themselves to know how to handle the machine, but it got better.”
And in November, Martha Tucker will help hold one final election, “I really don’t know how I’m going to feel but I’m going to be pushing it with everything I have even after I let it go. I’m going to vote and I’m going to keep pushing others to vote. I have enjoyed working the polls but my life, now I need it for myself."
