Virtual registration for Shoals area Angel Tree program underway

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Exciting news, the Angel Tree program is still happening this year!
However, registration for the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program is now being held virtually.
You can register for the assistance program online through Friday. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts to children throughout the Shoals community, through a public solicitation.
Upon completion and approval of the application, you will be emailed an appointment time to receive the gifts. Those applying with other agencies will be removed from the registry.
Our news partners at the Times Daily report there will be a drive-through verification for applicants Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army campus.
You’ll need the following documentation: parental or legal guardian photo ID; proof of current address; proof of all household income including food stamps, birth certificate for children 12 and under and clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestion.
You can register here: https://www.pwhdev.net/AngelWebSQL/loginagency.html.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.