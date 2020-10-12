UPDATE: Authorities identify man charged with manslaughter of a Moulton woman

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to killing a woman in Moulton last week.
On Friday, October 9, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting that a woman was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of Lawrence County Road in Moulton around 12:30 a.m.
The female was shot in the head and died later at a nearby hospital.
The female victim is identified as KC Lynn Hatfield, age 29 of Moulton.
23-year-old Jeffrey Dylan Spillers of Moulton was arrested on October 12th.
Based on the information and evidence available at this time, Spillers was arrested and charged with the following:
•Manslaughter - Class B felony
•Chemical endangerment of a child - Class C felony
•Reckless endangerment - Class A misdemeanor
•Possession of drug paraphernalia - Class A misdemeanor
•Possession of marijuana second degree - Class A misdemeanor
Spillers now remains in the Lawrence County Jail with a $63,000.00 bond.
