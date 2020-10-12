Trunk-or-treat on Toyota Field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re still trying to find the perfect plans for this Halloween, look no further.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas want to get the community into the spooky spirit by celebrating Halloween at Toyota Field!
The Trash Pandas are hosting a trunk-or-treat and movie night on October 30th. Vehicles will be parked all throughout the concourse for attendees to safely participate, and find their favorite candy.
Trunk-or-treat begins at 5:30 p.m. and the movie “Hocus Pocus”, a Halloween favorite, will start at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under.
In accordance with the Madison County and State of Alabama mandates, masks are required at all Trash Pandas events.
