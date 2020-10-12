Traffic light out on Zierdt Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting at 9 a.m. on October 13, the traffic signal at the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Zierdt Road will be out of service while a new one is being installed.
According to Huntsville Utilities, the project should be done by 10 a.m., but additional work in the area will impact traffic at this intersection for most of the day.
While motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible, if you do have to travel through the area you are advised to take extreme caution as workers will be present.
If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.
If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
