A tight race: Andy Betterton elected new mayor of Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten votes, that’s what it came down to in Florence today.
The city now has a new mayor-elect after a handful of provisional ballots were counted.
Andy Betterton hugged his wife after the announcement that he won the Florence Mayoral runoff election by just 10 votes.
“Very humbled to have gone through this experience, and I am certainly reminded today that every single vote counts. Every single vote counts,” said Betterton.
It was a tight race all the way through.
Betterton was only ahead by 10 votes after the August municipal elections. Then on Tuesday night, he was ahead by only 11 votes after a runoff.
But, 17 provisional ballots still needed to be counted. They could have swung the race.
After they were counted on October 12, Betterton was officially declared the winner.
“We’ve never had anything that close whether it was the mayor, council, or elected school board so this is just really amazing and a new experience for me and everybody else too,” said Florence City Clerk Bob Leyde.
Betterton said that he is ready to get to work.
“We live in an amazing city and I look forward to doing much more as we move forward as a city,” said Betterton.
Meanwhile, previous Mayor Steve Holt says he is proud of what he’s accomplished during his tenure.
“I never dreamed that we’ll get so much done in a four year period and I hate to use that word over and over but we are just absolutely blessed at the things that happened were God things we didn’t maybe anticipate happening and they did so we’re thankful and grateful for that and again we’ll go from there,” said Holt.
The candidates have 48 hours to ask for a recount in the ballots. If they do not ask for that recount, Betterton will be sworn in as the new mayor of Florence on November 3rd.
