Tennessee mayor dies after battle with COVID-19

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of a small Tennessee town has died after “a valiant fight against COVID-19.”
Manchester, Tennessee Mayor Lonnie Norman spent the better part of two weeks hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. According to a post on his Facebook page, Norman died Monday morning.
Manchester is about an hour southeast of Nashville in Coffee County. The town is well known for hosting the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. This year’s festival was postponed for the pandemic.
Organizers tweeted their wishes for Norman’s recovery over the weekend.
