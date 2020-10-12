Some light rain possible tonight with pleasant weather ahead

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday with seasonal highs in the middle 70s, winds may occasionally gust over 15 mph. Tuesday night will have clear skies and cooler temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday also looks quite nice with highs in the lower 80s and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will gradually increase by Thursday as another weak cool front dives in from the northwest. A few light showers will be possible overnight into Friday morning. This front will pack a bit more of a punch as it will knock down Friday high temperatures into the 60s.