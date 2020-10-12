Rally for Riley: Lincoln Co. shows support for girl in ICU after ATV accident

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN. (WAFF) - A little girl is in critical condition after a horrible ATV accident.
Students and staff at all the schools in Lincoln County wore Riley’s favorite color, blue, on Monday. Her family tells us all the support they’ve received in just the last week is truly incredible.
“It has been emotional. We have a lot of support. We have a lot of people praying for her,” Carrie Hatton, Riley’s mom said.
Seven-year-old Riley Pitts took a very hard hit to the head last week after falling off an ATV.
“She was laying on the bathroom floor and she was not crying. That was very concerning because most of the time when children are hurt, they’re screaming bloody murder," her grandfather, Phil Rogers said.
Pitts was airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
“They found that she had a skull fracture with bleeding on the brain, so when they did surgery they went in and removed the front part of her skull so her brain would have room to swell," Hatton said.
Hatton tells us she is still in critical condition and has not been conscious since the accident.
“Everything they’re saying looks positive, she’s responded well to the medications they’ve given her, and they say she’s doing exactly as they’d expect," Hatton said.
Riley’s mom says the support is amazing.
“It is overwhelming at how people have shown love for us. There’s been people sending messages from different states, even people from different countries. One man from new Zealand is sending her a package,” Hatton said.
Kathy Hobson, life long resident of Fayeytville, says this is what Lincoln County does.
“When something like this happens, especially with a child, we all pull together, do what we can. The schools have been amazing, coming together praying for her and our merchants around the square are doing the same," Hobson said.
“The worst thing is going through it by yourself, but when you have a community and different churches. It seems like you’re not going through it by yourself," Rogers said.
On October 13, Highland Rim and South Lincoln will be playing middle school football at Lincoln County High School. All the money from the game and any additional donations will go straight to Riley’s medical expenses. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
You can also go to any Redstone Federal Credit Union to make a donation to Riley’s fund.
The account number is 51021532566.
Hatton tells us they are also planning a benefit for Riley at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on November 21.
