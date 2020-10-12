Madison County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate killed in County Jail altercation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday on the status of a death investigation at the Madison County Jail.
Terran Burt, 21 of Huntsville, died following a physical altercation with another inmate Friday. Burt died at Huntsville hospital Friday evening.
At 8:30 a.m., he and another inmate had a brief physical confrontation in the jail where he was rendered unconscious. Officers immediately had him transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital where he was placed on life support.
Burt was pronounced dead at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday night. No weapons were involved in the altercation. He was awaiting trial on a Capital Murder charge that was investigated by Huntsville Police Department.
The investigation into Burt’s death continues. Charges related to the his death are possible following the investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," said Sheriff Kevin Turner. "Just because he was in our jail does not mean he was not someone’s loved one. His death deserves, and will receive, the same level of professional investigation that is expected in all cases”.
Nothing further is available at this time.
