Decatur City, Morgan County school systems looking at lower enrollment

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools have been though a lot since the pandemic first began from going all virtual at first, to now doing both in-person and virtual learning, while dealing with potentially hundreds in quarantine.
During all of this some schools are seeing slightly lower enrollment numbers, this is important because enrollment numbers this year translate to state funding next year.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, both Decatur City Schools and Morgan County Schools have seen slight decreases in enrollment numbers, so far. However, school leaders in both systems say those numbers are still being finalized.
As of now, Decatur City Schools has about 40 less kids enrolled than last year, which is only about half a percent decrease.
The drop in Morgan County Schools is a little more substantial, they’ve seen more than 120 less students which translates to a 1.6% drop.
School officials in both systems say they’re also seeing another trend, more students who started virtual coming back for in-person learning.
In Decatur City Schools, more than 360 students who have been virtual are set to return to in-person after the first 9-week grading period ends. That’ll leave only 17% of the Decatur City School student body in virtual learning.
For Morgan County Schools, 29% of the system is in virtual learning. Since Labor Day, they’ve had 325 students switch from virtual to in-person.
Other systems like Hartselle City Schools, Lawrence County Schools, Limestone County Schools and Athens City Schools have actually seen increased enrollment.
That’s especially important for Lawrence county, which has seen a huge drop over the past two decades.
