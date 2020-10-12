Community Clinic, Food Bank host Flu Fair today in Florence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday the Food Bank of North Alabama and the Shoals Community Clinic will be distributing free food and free flu shots to families in need.
So if you have some time, head over to the Shoals Community Clinic in Florence starting at 9 a.m.
Shirley Schofield, the executive director of the Food Bank of North Alabama says there is a need for food in parts of the Shoals community.
“We we were very happy to help at this clinic to make sure that food is provided to people who need their flu shots, but also we wanted to do something even bigger for the community,” Schofield said.
Schofield says you don’t have to have a flu shot to receive the food. There will be enough food for several hundred people.
“We’ll have a quick form for them to fill out and then they can get a box of food," Schofield said. “And we are going to take some fresh produce as well.”
Schofield believes the overall health of a community and having access to healthy food go hand-in-hand.
“We know that there is such a huge correlation between having nutritious food and enough food and the health that you are in," Schofield said. "There is also a lot of people who struggle with diabetes and hypertension and those are things that can be easily treated if you have the right food. So we know that this is an area that we have tried to increase helping with and this is just one of the ways that we can do that.”
Student nurses from UNA will be at today’s event to help administer the flu shots.
Masks are required.
The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or until supplies run out.
Schofield says the Food Bank has been hosting regular food distributions in the Shoals area for several years but focuses mostly on senior communities.
The team plans to expand its services.
“If people are interested in volunteering for other events, give us a call.”
