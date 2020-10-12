Cold front this evening brings changes for the remainder of the work week

Hurricane Delta led to a gloomy and wet weekend across the Tennessee Valley. However, that has passed us and we are now seeing some changes. Fog is developing in some spots this morning and clouds are still lingering a bit this morning and we are still warm and muggy to start off the day. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 60s, but this will be the warmest morning that we see for the near future. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the morning and then we will clear a bit as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures today will stay warm into the low to mid 80s. A cold front moving in from the northwest will push in this evening and overnight, which will bring us some cooler and drier air as we move into the middle of the workweek. We will really begin to feel the effects as we move into Tuesday.