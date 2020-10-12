City council approves pay raise for Scottsboro Fire and Police Departments

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -In Scottsboro, firefighters and police officers will be taking home more money, thanks to a pay increase approved by the City Council.
The starting pay for Scottsboro firefighters and police officers will now be a little over $30,000 a year.
Previously, they were making $28,700.
Scottsboro’s City Council approved the starting pay increase and yearly raises.
City Councilman Richard Bailey said he was proud that the council approved the pay increase.
He said there was no way to recruit young people and retain them at under $30,000 per year.
Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said over the last 5 to 6 years he has seen a decrease in applicants for both the fire and police departments.
“One of those reasons is that we are competing with some fairly attractive manufacturing jobs in terms of wages and hours across the northeast. So, I give credit to our council for listening and recognizing and trying to do something to help us," said Necklaus.
Joel Tinker is a resident in Scottsboro. He said he thought it was great idea to provide law enforcement and firefighters with a pay increase for all they do to protect us.
“I think it’s good to honor those who are public servants. Myself, I’m a public servant and work for the DOD in Huntsville, but I’m not laying my physical life on the lines those days. So it’s important to honor them for the sacrifices they are putting in," said Tinker.
Necklaus said each year employees from both departments will receive a five percent raise.
He said right now they want to make sure they are hiring good quality workers to retain in the workforce.
“People are depending on them, but I think what’s most important is in 20 or 25 years from now, those are the people who are going to be running these organizations," said Necklaus.
The council also increased retirement benefits to a 25-year retirement plan and lowered insurance rates this year.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.