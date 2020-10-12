Arab Volleyball team drops out of tournament due to COVID-19

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 has impacted yet another sports team in the Tennessee Valley.
On Monday, Arab High School announced the Volleyball team is not participating in the Area 15 tournament due to a varsity player testing positive for the virus.
School officials say they discovered the student tested positive on October 9, and immediately began following guidelines for contact tracing.
Due to amount of student-athletes in self-quarantine, the team is unable to compete.
This decision ends the team’s 2020 season.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.