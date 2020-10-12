Arab soccer program fundraises for the school, community, the world

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Students from Arab High School are doing a good deed to help those in need. They’re also raising a little money for their own soccer team while they’re at it.
Student-athletes on the Knights soccer team from Arab High School are collecting shoes to donate to people in need across the globe.
This year they decided to give back.
The soccer team partnered with Funds2Orgs, a nonprofit that provides people affected by natural disasters with shoes.
“The Knights Soccer Program wanted to have an outreach project that wasn’t just about buying goods, wrapping paper or cookie dough. We wanted to do something to help out our community and our world," said 10th grader Reese Hallmark.
Shoes cannot have any holes, wet or moldy spots, and they must all have soles still inside.
Funds2Orgs will give the school 20, to 40 cents per pound of shoes collected.
The money will be given back to the soccer program which students say is important during the pandemic.
“Well, with COVID-19 ending our soccer season last year, we wanted to come up with a fundraiser that would help people, but also our soccer program, and help fund it," said 11th grader Samson Sanders.
Students need to collect 2,500 pair of shoes. From now, until December 20th, students will be collecting shoes at school, and throughout Marshall County.
School officials said working on the fundraiser has not only taught students' additional skills but has inspired them to help those in need.
“At first I really didn’t know about it, but now that I’ve seen what we’re going to be doing and giving to people, I’m excited to do it," said 12th grader JoJo Barnett.
A drive-thru drop off will be held on October 24th from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Thompson Edison Park.
