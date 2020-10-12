Andy Betterton wins Florence mayoral race

Florence, Ala. (WAFF) - The results are in. City Councilman Andy Betterton has won the Florence mayoral race.
17 provisional ballots were counted Monday. Betterton had 8 votes, and Holt had 9 votes.
In total, Betterton received 3,060 votes, while Holt received 3,050 votes.
Incumbent Steve Holt was behind City Councilman Andy Betterton by 11 votes when regular and absentee ballots were counted last Tuesday.
Provisional ballots are cast when there are concerns about a voter’s eligibility at their polling place.
They are counted after registrars determine they are legitimate.
