Power restored after outage affects more than 1,100 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - About 1,150 people have power again Sunday morning after an outage in Madison County.
According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, a truck hit a power line on Walker Ln. around 2:30 a.m., cutting power to all of those customers.
The spokesperson said the outage was in the Hazel Green and New Market area from the Tennessee state line south to Winchester Rd. and from Hwy. 231 to Winchester Rd.
At 3:30 a.m., more than 800 customers had their power back on and then the few hundred remaining got their power back at 4:30.
If you still do not have power from this outage, call Huntsville Utilities at 256-53-LIGHT.
