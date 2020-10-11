Payton’s Pick: Couple marries in hospital

N.Y. (WAFF) - A New York couple whose wedding kept getting pushed back because of COVID-19 finally just got married in the hospital...
Lisa and Ron already had to postpone their wedding plans twice because of the virus. Then, the day before they were finally supposed to tie the knot, Ron started showing some scary symptoms and ended up in the hospital. Fortunately, tests for a stroke came back negative.
Despite the setback, Ron was determined to marry Lisa. So, the hospital staff got right to work - picking flowers from outside and decorating the whole hospital room... even serving up cake!
The couple still moved forward with their vows as planned and said it was a ceremony they’ll never forget.
