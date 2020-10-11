No. 16 LSU suffers devastating 45-41 loss to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - A lackluster performance on the defensive side of the ball by the No. 16 LSU Tigers, allowing 586 yards of total offense to the Missouri Tigers, led to another defeat.
LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) suffered a devastating 45-41 loss to Mizzou (1-2, 1-2 SEC). It was LSU’s second loss in three games to start the season.
Missouri’s offense was able to pick apart the LSU secondary through the air, torching it for 406 yards.
“We couldn’t stop anybody," said head coach Ed Orgeron. "A really poor showing on defense ... it was embarrassing. We’ve got to get it fixed.”
Quarterback Connor Bazelak led the Mizzou offense, throwing for four touchdowns, including the game-winner from five yards out to Niko Hea with 5:18 remaining in the contest. Bazelak completed 29-of-34 passes for 406 yards.
The LSU offense did have a chance to win the game from the one-yard line with under a minute to play. However, the offense could not cross the goal line and the Mizzou defense came up with four huge stops.
“We didn’t execute, said quarterback Myles Brennan. “We didn’t finish.”
The lone bright spot for LSU was Brennan and the passing game. He completed 29-of-48 passes for 430 yards and four touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers and was not intercepted. The offense finished with 479 yards of total offense.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. had a career day, catching 11 passes for 235 yards and three scores. His yardage ranks fourth-most in LSU football history. Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert also had his best performance of the season, catching six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.
LSU couldn’t get the ground game started as the Missouri defense held the visiting Tigers to just 49 yards. Tyrion Davis-Price led the way with 38 yards on nine carries.
Missouri scored first, only using four plays, to take a 7-0 lead on a flea-flicker from Bazelak, who connected with Tauskie Dove from 58 yards out.
LSU answered with a long 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with Brennan finding Marshall from six yards out to tie the game, 7-7.
The visiting Tigers took their first lead of the game in the first quarter. LSU took over after Missouri attempted a fake punt that was stopped by the LSU defense. Brennan connected again with Marshall from two yards out to take a 14-7 lead.
Missouri tied the game, 14-14, in the first quarter with a nine-play drive that ended with a 29-yard run from Tyler Badie.
The LSU offense went three-and-out on the next drive but Missouri fumbled the punt return, setting LSU up deep in its opponent’s territory. On the very next play, Brennan connected with Gilbert from 25 yards out to give LSU the 21-14 lead in the second quarter.
The LSU defense got a strip sack from freshman B.J. Ojulari to set up a 42-yard field goal from Cade York that extended the LSU lead to 24-14.
The Missouri offense put together an impressive nine-play, 75-yard drive to trim the LSU lead back to three. Missouri running back Jalen Knox scored from 16 yards out to make it 24-21 in the second quarter.
LSU went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and Missouri drove 40 yards to set up a 52-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis to tie the game, 24-24, at the half.
Deep in its own territory, the Missouri offense fumbled the ball and the LSU defense recovered it on the one-yard line, setting up a short touchdown run from Davis-Price early in the third quarter to give LSU a 31-24 lead.
Bazelak found a wide open Micah Wilson from 41 yards out to tie the game, 31-31.
The tie didn’t last long as Brennan connected with Marshall on a one-play, 75-yard touchdown pass, Marshall’s third score of the day.
The Missouri offense and Bazelak weren’t held down for long, though. Bazelak found Badie from 21 yards out to tie the game, 38-38. LSU retook the lead, 41-38, after a 51-yard field goal from York.
Missouri and LSU both missed field goals in the fourth quarter but Missouri retook the lead, 45-41, after a quick four-play, 77-yard drive as Bazelak found Hea from five yards out with 5:18 remaining in the game.
The LSU offense had four attempts from the one-yard line to try to win the game but each attempt failed. Brennan’s final pass attempt to Marshall was broken up by Joshuah Bledsoe.
