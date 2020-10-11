National Coming Out Day: Rocket City Pride director shares resources

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday is National Coming Out Day.
A local group wants you to know that there are resources for the LGBTQ Plus community in North Alabama.
Tennessee Valley Rocket City Pride didn’t get to hold their Pride March in June.
The pandemic isn’t stopping them from providing support.
Edwards says Rocket City Rainbow Pages is a very helpful website with lots of resources.
The group held a virtual meeting on Facebook tonight.
Director Brandon Edwards says the group is here for you if you need it.
“We’re still here, we’re still working on things in the background to make sure that we can provide a safe space in the LGBTQ community and those that are willing to partake with us. And to make sure our vision of inclusion and equality is going to carry over from 2020 to 2021,” Edwards said.
