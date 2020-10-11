Man working to overcome alcoholic addiction at His Way shares story

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Overcoming addiction, whether it’s drugs or alcohol, doesn’t happen overnight.
And for most people help from others is critical.
That’s where the Huntsville nonprofit His Way comes in.
You don’t always get it right the first time.
But that doesn’t mean you wont get there.
“Unfortunately I’ve been here three times. It’s unfortunate but at the same time I pick something else up every time. I get better every time," Todd Ary said.
Todd Ary’s been battling alcoholism for years.
He tells us he graduated from the program a year and a half ago, but had a relapse.
Ary says the busy schedule at His Way helps him stay on track.
“We go to church and groups and we volunteer every Saturday morning. It’s called feed my sheep, we go down to the homeless shelter and give them food and pray with them. It’s a lot of work but when you’re battling addiction, recovery, that’s what you need, to stay busy and that’s what we do and we do it together," Ary said.
His Way is for men 19 and older. On average people stay at the program for six months.
Michael Varchetta is a case manager at His Way. He’s also a former participant of the program.
“It helps me and I think it probably helps me too because if I can get through it, they can too. We try to rebuild their lives spiritually, have them purse education, employment, try to have them get back on their feet as a whole.”
Sunday night Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner gave words of encouragement and support to the group.
“Forget my job title, I am a human being and a really believe everybody deserves a second chance and deserves a chance in life to succeed," Sheriff Turner said.
Ary says if you’re listening and battling addiction yourself, the first step is accepting help.
“There’s no shame in this game because this stuff will kill you and without help you’re pretty much guaranteed that eventually so I choose help,” Ary said.
The case manager tells us they usually stay full, but you can always ask about openings.
