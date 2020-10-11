Dense fog overnight with a pleasant week ahead

The remnant low pressure center of Delta continues to track northeastward this evening with a few isolated showers in its wake.
Skies will stay cloudy overnight with muggy lows I the middle 60s, areas of dense fog will develop for the morning commute especially near bodies of water and in the sheltered valleys. Despite the foggy start with some isolated rain, skies will gradually clear for Monday afternoon with warmer than normal highs in the middle 80s. The clearing will continue into Monday night with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Very pleasant Fall weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. More clouds will move in for Thursday and Friday as a week cold front swings through North Alabama. Behind the front, temps will cool into the upper 60s for Friday and next weekend.
The long-term temperature trend is looking a touch cooler with a mainly dry pattern ahead.
