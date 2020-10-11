Delta on its way out

Post Tropical Delta’s center is now making its way towards the Valley, so we are not quite out of the woods yet. Rain still around early this morning and mostly off to our west. Scattered in nature, rain will be off and on throughout your Sunday morning, as the last bit of Delta moves through.
Today, winds will continue to gust, so that rain jacket wind-breaker combo is still likely needed. We will reach the middle 70s once again and become a little more comfortable in the Valley as the rain moves out this evening.
Monday will be beautiful compared to our weekend with highs in the lower 80s, sunshine in the mix and more calm winds.
We will see the lower 70 and upper 60s creep back into the forecast by late week and drier conditions settle in.
The extended forecast is looking pleasant.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.