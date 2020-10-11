Alabama Power crews heading to Texas-Louisiana coast to assist in restoration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power crews are heading to the Texas-Louisiana coast to help communities affected by Hurricane Delta.
More than 70 Alabama Power team members from across the state, including line crews and support personnel, are traveling west Monday to support utilities in Texas, company officials said in a news release.
The company also released contract crews to aid in restoration.
During this record-setting storm season, Alabama Power crews have spent 17 days away from home assisting Louisiana and Texas utilities with restoration following Hurricane Laura, according to the company.
Hurricane Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane Friday evening.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.